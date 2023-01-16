A new Ayurvedic medical centre has been launched in Dubai’s Al Qusais area.
Located at Dubai Residential Oasis, the Devadaru Ayurveda Medical Centre is an integrated therapeutic and wellness facility offering hallmark Ayurvedic therapies, restorative beauty treatments, nutritional therapies, yoga, meditation, and time-honoured Ayurvedic rituals. Abdelaziz Alzayaty, Advisor, EHS, Ministry of Health and other senior officials with the Ministry inaugurated the facility.
Dr A M Anvar, Medical Director of Raha Devadaru Ayurveda Hospitals and Integrated Rehab, Kochi, Kerala, said the centre in Al Qusais is the first international venture of the facility in UAE. He said: “We incorporate therapeutic and wellness services with traditional Ayurvedic healing tenets to provide a luxurious pampering experience for everyone’s well-being.”
He added: “Devadaru Ayurveda is the ideal choice for guests seeking well-being or a moment away from everyday stress for self-care.” The Dubai Residential Oasis Family Fest ’23 fest was organised at the community on January 13-14.
Hani Mustafa Al Hamed, Property Manager, Dubai Residential Oasis, said that the community-wide celebration featured a variety of on-stage entertainment, games, sports, music, food and clothing stalls. Over 324 families from 15 nationalities attended the fest.
The prominent members of the DRO Fest organising committee were Anil Moopen, Abdul Baree, Sadat Nalakat, Mujeeb M Ismail, Daison Varghese, and Siraj Ismail.