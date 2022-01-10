Dubai: Nakheel’s Circle Mall will now host a new world-class swimming academy and the UAE’s first mall rooftop pool.
Featuring a six-lane, 25-metre pool, the new facility has globally experienced coaches, membership packages, water polo activities and synchronised swimming shows.
‘HUNA Aquatics’ offers swimming programmes for people of all ages and abilities, and offers ladies-only sessions, nanny care and special needs services, too. Daily and monthly membership packages are available.
Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) residents and the general public can book a free assessment to identify their swimming level before signing up for the sessions that suit them best.
“We are very excited to be opening the first pool on the roof of a mall, with none other than the prestigious and reputable HUNA Aquatics. At Nakheel, we are committed to bringing new facilities, attractions and well-rounded services to our communities across Dubai, and this latest offering is sure to be a winner with people of all ages and abilities,” said Omar Khoory, chief assets officer at Nakheel.
Omar Abu Sharif, CEO at HUNA Aquatics, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our sixth branch in Dubai at Circle Mall. Delivering world-class aquatics services to communities sits at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to forging a connection with the JVC community. HUNA aspires to give everyone the opportunity to fall in love with the water, no matter their age, background or ability.”