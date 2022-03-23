Dubai Municipality has invited local and international companies to invest in the emirate’s waste management projects.
The Municipality recently organised a forum for companies working in the field of waste collection, transport and treatment in Dubai with the aim of creating environmental partnerships with the private sector, it said on Wednesday.
A number of themes and presentations were reviewed and discussed at the forum, including raising awareness on the importance of enhancing solid waste separation from the source, collecting and transporting waste and the opportunities and challenges in these areas, in addition to reviewing and discussing a working paper entitled “Supporting the Recycling Industry” and Waste Treatment in the Emirate of Dubai.