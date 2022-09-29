The report is based on the feedback and findings of various research carried out by DET including the Global Brand Tracker, Dubai International Visitor Surveys and a local research survey, in addition to thousands of independent reviews posted on food and travel websites. A survey of a number of residents to evaluate their perception of Dubai as an international foodie destination showed that over 55 per cent of respondents ranked Dubai as the No.1 global gastronomy hub followed by London and New York. The survey also highlighted that 52 per cent of residents in the city dine out up to three times per week. The city also ranks second in categories such as world-class chefs, fine dining and service at restaurants, ahead of New York, London, Singapore and Istanbul. The report also points out that 72.2 per cent of international visitors said they are happy with the overall quality of food they ate in Dubai and the restaurants they dined in.