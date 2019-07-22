Dubai: Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched the Manzili initiative within the framework of a strategic partnership between public and private sectors to develop Dubai’s real estate market. The Manzili calculator displays all properties that match a customer’s financial capabilities with preferential options upon registering for current and monthly savings, including location and space, among other considerations. The calculator also offers the first search mechanism that is not solely based on the customer’s current financial situation, but also takes into account monthly savings capacity when generating results.
The Manzili initiative provides real estate opportunities for young government and private sector employees according to their monthly incomes and takes into account their needs and aspirations for the future, which enhances their culture of saving and supports their investment decisions. Therefore, the Manzili team will hold awareness workshops on financial management and real estate investment, where employees may communicate and coordinate with them to determine the most appropriate time to hold such workshops.
The launch of the Manzili initiative coincides with Dubai’s diverse properties, and the availability of distinct payment plans, making real estate investment a tangible opportunity, especially in the build-up to Expo 2020 Dubai. In addition, this initiative comes as a contribution to the values of the Year of Tolerance, where major developers meet under one umbrella to create real opportunities for working cadres. To achieve this, major developers are offering flexible payment plans in addition to supporting savings programmes as well as neutral and transparent real estate consultancy via the Manzili initiative.