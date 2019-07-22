Dubai: Dubai Land Department (DLD) launched the Manzili initiative within the framework of a strategic partnership between public and private sectors to develop Dubai’s real estate market. The Manzili calculator displays all properties that match a customer’s financial capabilities with preferential options upon registering for current and monthly savings, including location and space, among other considerations. The calculator also offers the first search mechanism that is not solely based on the customer’s current financial situation, but also takes into account monthly savings capacity when generating results.

The Manzili initiative provides real estate opportunities for young government and private sector employees according to their monthly incomes and takes into account their needs and aspirations for the future, which enhances their culture of saving and supports their investment decisions. Therefore, the Manzili team will hold awareness workshops on financial management and real estate investment, where employees may communicate and coordinate with them to determine the most appropriate time to hold such workshops.