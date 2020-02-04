Dubai Investments’ total assets in 2019 were valued at Dh20.88 billion

Dubai: Dubai Investments, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has reported full-year net profit of Dh657.6 million for 2019, compared to Dh651.4 million in 2018.

The company’s financial statements showed that its earnings per share (EPS) increased to 15.5 fils in 2019, compared to 15.3 fils in 2018.

The company’s total assets in 2019 were valued at Dh20.88 billion, compared to Dh19.55 billion in 2018 while total shareholder equity increased from Dh11.915 billion to Dh11.976 billion during the same reporting period.