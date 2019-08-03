The award marked Dubai Investments the only investment company awarded from the region

DUBAI: Dubai Investments PJSC, the leading, diversified investments company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, announced that it has been conferred with the ESQR Quality Choice Awards 2019 in Berlin, Germany.

The award, presented in recognition of the company’s exemplary leadership within UAE’s thriving investment sector, marked Dubai Investments the only investment company awarded from the region.

Recipients of the ESQR Quality Award 2019, undergo rigorous assessment process that examines applicants’ operations, leadership, strategy, people, partnerships and processes. The assessment process, led by an expert panel of judges drawn from different industry sectors, concluded Dubai Investments the winner for significant achievements and dynamic transformations within diversified investment sectors.

The awards winners are chosen on the basis of the results of surveys, user opinion polling and market research together with a selection process which includes, among other things, an analysis of socially responsible projects implemented and an analysis of public information sources.

A total of fifty-six companies, organisations, public administrations, universities, hospitals, and NGO’s from 44 countries representing different sectors from Europe, Asia, the Americas, Africa and Australia received the Quality Choice Prizes 2019 at the hotel Grand Hyatt in Berlin.

Congratulating Dubai Investments on the award, Dr A. Arista, Executive Director, ESQR, said, “ESQR award is an independent assurance for an organisation’s stakeholders and customers, and motivates the organisations strive for sustainable excellence. This award recognises Dubai Investments pioneering and ethical business practices alongside visionary thinking and business excellence. It acknowledges the company’s distinctive success in business management and continued efforts in maximising full potential of diversified investments through quality-oriented and sustainable practices.”