Dubai hosts DroneTech 2025, drones steal the show

The event underscores Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for innovation

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
A visitor tries the Yivtol S-Zero, a Chinese single-seat aircraft, at the DroneTech Dubai 2025 exhibition at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City — the region’s premier event showcasing the latest in drone and UAV technologies from October 7 to 9.
A visitor tries the Yivtol S-Zero, a Chinese single-seat aircraft, at the DroneTech Dubai 2025 exhibition at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City — the region’s premier event showcasing the latest in drone and UAV technologies from October 7 to 9.
The three-day exhibition brings together global leaders, innovators, and government officials to showcase the latest breakthroughs in civil, commercial, and industrial drone applications.
From live flight demonstrations to smart city solutions and AI-driven aerial mapping, the event highlights how drones are transforming industries across the region.
A Chinese made 300 kgs class gasoline unmanned helicopter is on display at the Drone Tech Dubai exhibition in Dubai.
Running concurrently with a showcase on vertical flight technologies, DroneTech Dubai 2025 serves as a vital platform for exploring next-generation air mobility.
Visitors examine a model of the Yivtol S-One, a Chinese-made single-seat aircraft, at the DroneTech Dubai 2025 exhibition — the region’s premier event showcasing cutting-edge drone and UAV technologies at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City.
The event highlights Dubai’s growing role as a global hub for innovation, aligning with the UAE’s vision to develop sustainable and intelligent transportation solutions.
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
