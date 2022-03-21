Tickit will allow members to earn points through partner brands and participating e-commerce sites without having to present an app or a loyalty card, or even scan barcodes or receipts.

Once a UAE-issued bank credit or debit card (Visa or Mastercard) is linked to the member’s account, the programme automatically captures every relevant transaction done with the linked card, and points are earned instantly with no minimum spend.

Tickit brings card-linked technology, dubbed Magic Earn, to the UAE for the first time. Magic Earn works with a linked UAE-issued bank card, Apple Pay, Samsung Wallet or Google Pay.

The loyalty programme will be rolled out across some of Dubai Holding’s largest attractions and entertainment offerings, leading theme parks, dining and hospitality, online and in-store shopping, transport and more.

In its first phase, Tickit will be available at Bluewaters, City Walk, La Mer, The Beach, Al Khawaneej Walk, Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Resorts, and Dubai Parks and Resorts with many more destinations to follow, some of which include The Outlet Village, JBR, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Bay Avenue, Boxpark and Last Exit.

Huda Buhumaid, Chief Marketing Officer of Dubai Holding, said: “We have invested in the latest technology for Tickit, and with its seamless integration and data-driven digital innovation, we are building on our ongoing commitment to offering an enriched living experience for all who call the UAE home.”

How to become a member

To become a member, the public will have to download the Tickit app, register and link a UAE-issued Mastercard or Visa credit or debit card to the account. Linking more than one bank card is also possible. Members will then be able to accumulate points by just paying with the linked card at Tickit partner outlets without having to present the app, a card or scan any receipts.