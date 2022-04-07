Dubai: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) on Thursday launched a set of regulations aimed at protecting whistleblowers.
The regime applies to all DFSA regulated entities operating in or from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
Dubai’s financial watchdog said the regulatory regime provides enhanced legal protection for persons who report misconduct internally within DFSA-regulated entities or externally to their auditor, the DFSA or a law enforcement agency.
“Whistleblowers form a key part of a firm’s ability to detect, identify and escalate issues of misconduct, and the required Whistleblower policies and procedures play an important role in encouraging appropriate disclosures,” said F. Christopher Calabia, CEO of the DFSA. “We expect all Regulated Entities to be ready to discuss and demonstrate the application of their policies and procedures when engaging with the DFSA.”
