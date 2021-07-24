Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned three new substations with a conversion capacity of 450 megavolt-amperes (MVA) in addition to 132 kV ground cables that extend on 35 kilometres and are connected to the main transmission network. Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has commissioned three new substations with a conversion capacity of 450 megavolt-amperes (MVA) in addition to 132 kV ground cables that extend on 35 kilometres and are connected to the main transmission network. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency.

The total cost of the projects that were commissioned in May and June was over AED 430 million. The new substations supply Al Barsha 1, Mirdif, and Wadi Al Safa 2. Completing these stations required 4 million safe working hours using world-class technologies to ensure the highest levels of safety and security. “We work in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a state-of-the-art integrated infrastructure for electricity and water to meet growing demand and keep pace with Dubai’s sustainable development needs.

Inaugurating the new substations is part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency, and readiness of the electricity transmission network in Dubai to meet the future needs of customers, developers, and the business sector, while providing a convenient margin using the latest smart technologies. This supports DEWA’s efforts to digitally transform all its operations and services. The total value of DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission is Dh8.8 billion, including Dh2 billion for key 400 kV transmission projects and Dh6.8 billion for 132 kV projects,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power, said that the substations were implemented as planned despite the obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained that there are now 314 132kV substations in addition to 37 substations under construction.