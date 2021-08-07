DED E-trader Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The DED Trader licence, launched by the Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy to enable freelancers and start-ups to conduct business activities online and across social networking accounts, is witnessing an overwhelming response with 13,430 licences issued since its launch in 2017 till end of June 2021.

Dubai Economy also reported that 3,243 DED Trader licences were issued during the first half of 2021, a growth of 63 per cent compared to H1 2020, when 1,989 licences were issued. The numbers show that DED Trader has proactively supported the growth of e-Commerce in the emirate and encouraged a growing number of consumers to shop online.

Focus on e-commerce

The DED Trader licence also reflects the focus of Dubai Economy on promoting e-commerce and economic competitiveness, as well as its commitment to realising the vision of the government to drive digital transformation and promote e-platforms that facilitate commercial activities.

The report issued by the BRL sector showed that males accounted for the highest share (63%) of the total DED Trader licenses issued during H1 2021. The report also showed that Information Technology topped the list of activities of the licenses issued followed by Readymade Garments, Ladies Tailoring & Design, Handicraft workshops, Gents Tailoring & Design, Preparation of Food, Commercial Brokerage, Exhibitions and Other Professional Services.

The DED Trader can be obtained electronically on the invest.dubai.ae portal by following simple steps. Through DED Trader, Dubai Economy seeks to regulate and enhance the ease of doing business electronically, while also offering a platform that supports and develops trade as well as connects customers with traders. The licensee cannot open a shop/store but can avail of three visas if the ownership is 100 per cent Emirati and legal liability falls on the licence holder.

Support to strartups

Dubai Economy focuses on providing support to the DED Trader licence holders by signing partnerships with government and private sectors, providing facilities for their business growth as well as opening new channels by enhancing cooperation with major sales outlets.

Dubai Economy partnered with noon.com, the region’s leading homegrown digital marketplace, to connect local startups with customers across the region through its Mahali digital store. Mahali by noon.com is a programme designed to offer Emirati startups with digital business support and expertise, enabling them to grow their businesses online.

Dubai Economy has also partnered with MyFatoorah to facilitate e-payments for transactions related to DED Trader licences; talabat to display and sell food items through its platform, and with ‘Akshaak’ to display and sell products of DED Trader licence holders online for free.