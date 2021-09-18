Dubai: A recent report by the Business Registration and Licensing sector of Dubai Economy revealed that 5,885 new licenses were issued during August 2021, a growth of 54 per cent compared to the same period in 2020, when 3,829 licenses were issued.
The figures reflect the ease of doing business in the Emirate, the measures taken to ensure business continuity and further simplify government procedures for businesses, thus reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global hub and the world’s best place to live and work.
According to the report, 59 per cent of the new licences issued in August 2021 were professional (3,473), 40 per cent were commercial (2,378) and 1 per cent industrial activities. This confirms the emirate’s constant efforts to provide a supportive environment and infrastructure for local and international businesses.
According to the main areas, Bur Dubai accounted for the largest share (4,299) of the new licenses issued followed by Deira (1,577), and Hatta (9).
Dubai Economy strives to deliver solutions that contribute to enhancing ease of doing business in the emirate and expanding investment and growth, which drives sustainable economic growth. This highlights Dubai Economy’s vital role in providing value-added services to businesses in Dubai as well as strengthening the emirate’s economic competitiveness, including its ability to provide businesses high-growth opportunities in various economic sectors.
According to the legal forms of the new licenses issued in August 2021, the report showed that Sole Establishment companies topped the list with 38%, followed by Civil companies and Limited Liability companies with 23.5% each. The legal forms also included One-Person Limited Liability Company; Branches of companies based in other Emirates; Branches of Foreign Companies; and Branches of Free Zone Companies.