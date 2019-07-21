Dubai: The Department of Economic Development (DED) issued 2,394 new licences for various professional, commercial, industrial and tourism activities in June 2019.

According to the Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) division of the DED, 58.5 per cent of the new licences were professional, 38.9 per cent commercial, 1.9 per cent related to tourism and 0.7 per cent industry, and together, they created 7,598 jobs in the labour market.

The ‘Business Map’ digital platform of DED, which seeks to reflect the economic realities in Dubai by providing vital data on each licence category including their numbers and distribution on a monthly basis, saw 22,759 business registration and licensing transactions being completed during June 2019.

The outsourced service centres of DED accounted for 19,912 transactions — 87 per cent of the total — thus demonstrating their vital role in delivering value-added services to the public in Dubai.

The report showed that Licence Renewal accounted for 10,417 transactions in June 2019, including 5,335 (51.2 per cent) transactions related to Auto Renewal via text messages.