Dubai CommerCity, MENASA’s first dedicated e-commerce free zone, has partnered with a renowned global 3PL and last mile delivery providers to jointly offer end-to-end logistics services for free zone customers. The streamlined logistics services include inbound and outbound support in the Middle East and Africa regions, as well as in other key markets across the world. Last mile delivery services are offered with market competitive delivery lead times from the warehouse directly to consumers’ doorsteps.
The free zone has three clusters: a business cluster housing office buildings, a social cluster with retail, F&B, exhibition and events centre, and a display hall and a logistics cluster consisting of dedicated and multi-client warehouses. Customers at Dubai CommerCity will have the privilege of pre-negotiated and competitively priced rates with both the 3PL and the last mile provider. In addition to these benefits, customers will have plug-and-play solutions to avail the services most suitable for their business.
Already forecasted to grow at a double-digit rate by 2022 in this region, the e-commerce industry has experienced a further acceleration following the outbreak of Covid-19. Companies expanding into the e-commerce vertical are increasingly turning towards Dubai CommerCity to take advantage of the destination and tailor-made e-commerce offerings. Spread across an area of 2.1 million square feet, the project is a Dh3.2 billion investment located in Umm Ramool and is poised to position Dubai as a leading hub for international e-commerce.
Launching at the end of this year, Dubai CommerCity is pioneering e-commerce processes and spearheading the change around its regulations. The first-of-its-kind project is slated to house an all-encompassing ecosystem enabling seamless business for e-commerce companies with service providers that include photo studios, call centres, payment gateways, web developers, translation and localisation service providers, among others.