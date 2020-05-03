Dubai Economy received 144 complaints via smart channels in the first quarter 2020. Image Credit: Courtesy : Supplied

Dubai: The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in Dubai Economy received 144 commercial complaints during the first three months of 2020, posting a 57 per cent decrease compared to the same period in 2019. CCCP also received 159 enquiries, bringing the total transactions it handled to 303.

The smart channels of CCCP accounted for all the commercial complaints received – 7 per cent came through the smart application and 93 per cent were filed on the website. The smart app also accounted for all the enquiries received. Sector-wise, services led with 37 per cent share of the complaints, followed by decoration (17 per cent), building materials (13 per cent, foods (9 per cent), and electronics (6 per cent). The remainder was distributed among varied sectors.

Failure to adhere to agreement terms and contracts were the leading causes for complaints (73 per cent), followed by commercial fraud and non-adherence to declared activity (8 per cent each). The remainder was related to varied issues.

“The decrease in complaints reflects the improvement in the commercial transaction environment in the emirate and the commitment of merchants to applying sound standards in documenting agreement terms and details of products and services in contracts,” said Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, CEO of CCCP

The Business Awareness Department in Dubai Economy has been meeting with business groups and traders highlighting the most important points merchants should focus on to avoid mistakes and disputes that may hinder their business.

“The commercial sector in Dubai is characterised by flexibility, which makes commercial complaints resolution a necessary service, enabling the parties involved to reach an amicable settlement that preserves their respective rights and to continue their business without having to approach the judiciary,” said Lootah.

Merchants can file their complaints against any commercial establishment in Dubai to the Business Protection section in Dubai Economy, provided such complaints are supported by the necessary evidence and documents.