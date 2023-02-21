Dubai Chamber of Commerce saw a 20 per cent increase in membership to 347,600, with 56,000 new members joining in 2022, it said on Tuesday.
Additionally, the exports and re-exports by the chamber’s members grew by 20 per cent in 2022, totalling Dh272.7 billion, demonstrating the resilience of Dubai’s traders and their capacity to expand their exports into new markets.
The figures were revealed at an event where Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, the Chairman of Dubai Chambers, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, the President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, were present.
It was also revealed that Dubai International Chamber opened four new international offices in 2022, growing its international network to 15 offices. During the year, the international offices conducted 2,031 meetings with investors. The chamber attracted five multinational corporations and 16 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to Dubai.
The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy conducted international outreach in collaboration with other relevant government entities, which resulted in attracting 203 tech entrepreneurs and experts as well as 54 high-potential start-ups to Dubai.
Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy was the strategic partner of North Star Dubai 2022, an event that drew 100,000 attendees from 170 countries, including 800 startups. The event also hosted 600 investors with a portfolio of over $500 billion and 35 global unicorns which had a combined market value of $216 billion.
“Dubai Chambers works to realise Dubai’s economic vision and strategic agenda. Our strategic priorities include improving Dubai’s business environment, advocating for its interests, supporting our members in their global expansion, attracting foreign businesses and investments into Dubai, and promoting the growth of our digital economy,” said Al Ghurair.
“Despite the global economic uncertainty witnessed in 2022, Dubai’s economy is expected to grow by 4-4.5 per cent in 2023, outperforming global and regional growth estimates for the year. These positive economic indicators are aligned with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy to Dh32 trillion over the next 10 years,” he added.