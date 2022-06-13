Dubai: Exports and re-exports at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce grew 28.3 per cent year-on-year in May reaching Dh23.1 billion, the highest level since August 2018, it said on Monday.
For the year until May 2022, the figure stood at Dh104.3 billion, a 15.8 per cent growth compared to the year-ago period. During the same period, over 291,000 certificates of origin were issued, registering a 7.1 per cent growth.
Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said the growth reflects the positive impact of the Chamber’s successful approach to identifying opportunities in promising markets, in line with Dubai’s plan to boost foreign trade by up to Dh2 trillion in five years.
Hamad Buamim, President & CEO, Dubai Chambers, said the trade performance signals a rise in business confidence and Dubai’s growing economic competitiveness. He added that the latest figures reflect the agile nature of the emirate’s business community, which has been able to navigate new challenges and reposition for recovery in the post-pandemic period and beyond.
Chamber member exports and re-exports to GCC markets between January and May 2022 amounted to Dh55.5 billion, a 11.1 per cent growth. In May alone, the figure grew 12.1 per cent at Dh12.6 billion.