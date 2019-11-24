Late Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Vice-Presidentand Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, beingshown around the factory of Ducab on November 24, 1979,by Abdullah Saleh, just after the opening ceremony. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: Dubai Cable (Ducab) is this week celebrating 40 years of excellence in industrial manufacturing. One of the UAE’s flagship manufacturing entities, Ducab was inaugurated by the late Shaikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum on 24 November 1979, with its first facility located in Jebel Ali and staffed by 86 employees.

Ducab is jointly owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai and Abu Dhabi General Holding Corp (Senaat). With over 1,600 employees, Ducab today comprises four business units with six manufacturing facilities across four sites in the UAE.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, congratulated Ducab for its contributions to the UAE’s economic development over the last four decades. He also praised the company’s role in supporting national economic diversification and expanding the reach of the UAE’s products across the world. He said the company is a role model in maintaining the highest international quality standards in industrial manufacturing.

“Since its establishment 40 years ago by the late Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ducab’s exceptional growth and achievements have mirrored the UAE’s economic development. By providing the highest quality of products and services, the company contributes to the country’s reputation for excellence in international markets.”

Shaikh Hamdan said the industrial sector is a key pillar of the country’s future strategy and ambitious development plans. The wealth of qualified human resources we have increases our confidence in the UAE’s ability to excel globally in this area and maintain a high rank in global industrial competitiveness indicators,” he added.

Last year, Ducab’s sales rose to Dh4.8 billion with over Dh2.5 billion in exports.

With investments across state-of-the-art facilities in the UAE, Ducab is rapidly expanding its local production and support infrastructure. The company supplies cables and rods for some of the UAE’s largest projects such as the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and the Barakah nuclear power plant. Ducab. expects its sales in 2019 to grow 7 per cent from last year to reach Dh5.35 billion.