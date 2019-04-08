The group had 308 businesswomen take part in its events in Q1

Dubai. The membership database of the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) has grown by 10 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, bringing the total number of members to 949, up from 864 by the end of 2018, according to a statement from the group.

The increase in the membership database “reflects the important role played by the council in support of businesswomen to enhance their competitiveness in the country’s labour market,” the statement said.

In the first quarter of 2019, the council staged as many as 13 activities and events, including workshops, symposiums, business meetings and trade missions, to enhance the expertise of members and develop their skills necessary to get a preference in the labour market and improve their competitive performance. More than 308 businesswomen took part in these activities.