Dubai: Demand for Raytheon products and services remained robust in the UAE, with the company looking to develop new capabilities and technologies to expand outside the traditional oil and gas industry, according to Alan Davis, chief executive for Raytheon Emirates.

Raytheon, of which Raytheon Emirates is a wholly-owned subsidiary, is a major US defence contractor and industrial corporation with core manufacturing concentrations in weapons and military and commercial electronics

“When you look at what’s happening here in the region that’s certainly driving a demand for our product and services, and we’re looking at how we best implement those and address those markets through Raytheon Emirates,” Davis told Gulf News on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow.

“When you look at the events in Saudi Arabia and you look at how that [attack] was conducted from a very primitive low technology perspective, that threat is constantly evolving and changing and so we have to pace that threat with our systems and solutions,” he added.

On September 14, drones were used to attack the state-owned Saudi Aramco oil processing facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia. The attack cut into Saudi oil production capacities and results in a spike in oil prices.

Davis said that the company was also expanding its work in the UAE across multiple sectors beyond the defence industry. “Right now we see a very balanced approach across multiple sectors here in the UAE whether it be civil, commercial, defence [or] air traffic management.

“All those are areas that we have relationships in and pursuing opportunities. So [it’s] a very balanced portfolio filled with many opportunities that we can go pursue and take into contract execution,” he added.

And with the company expanding its work in the private sector, Davis said that meant more jobs and non-oil GDP contribution to the UAE’s economy.

“One of the foundational pillars of our company is to develop the indigenous capabilities here through the supply base and to develop Emirati knowledge based leaders.

“As our business grows we’re going to reach into that talent pool to staff our business. More importantly we want to create opportunities for that [local] talent pool and that’s where we are with our businesses,” he added.

Davis acknowledged current market challenges, but said he was confident the company could navigate its way through them.

“It is [challenging] and in business whether you’re here in the Middle East or anywhere globally it’s very competitive.