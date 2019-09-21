Results reflect the confidence of investor community in Dubai’s strategic plans, he says

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The Dubai FDI results in 2019 have continued to achieve distinct growth rates, making Dubai among the top three investment destinations in the world, said Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

This is was made possible thanks to the vision of His Highness His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The results reflect the confidence of local and international investor community in Dubai’s strategic plans and vision for the future, added Sheikh Hamdan.

Sheikh Hamdan made these remarks ahead of the Dubai Investment Week (DIW) 2019, which he instructed to be held from September 29 to October 3, under the theme “Investing in the city of the future”.

The DIW 2019 will discuss potential opportunities for growth, partnership and innovation to make Dubai a model for the cities of the future.