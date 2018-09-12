Dubai: Dubai-based telecom operator du has been awarded Telecom Company of the Year, by the Preferred Brands category at The Filipino Times Awards (TFT Awards) held in Dubai.

Du has had long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion — ensuring that UAE residents across all nationalities are able to benefit from the convenience of its solutions and products.

Abdul Wahed Juma, executive vice-president at du said: “It is a proud moment for all of us at du and this award is a testament to our customer centric approach. The Filipino community is instrumental in the ongoing development of the UAE. We aim to help them keep ties strong by frequently calling their loved ones through our specialised bundles that offer the best value in terms of quality and cost.”

The operator helps Filipino customers stay in touch with family and friends in the Philippines by offering the most attractive calling rates.

Additionally, the Kabayan bundle is designed to fit individual budgets and lifestyles giving subscribers a chance to call loved ones in the Philippines and the UAE, enjoy chatting, send cute animated stickers and leave personalised voice messages on social applications, search for a job, stay up-to-date on all the latest Filipino showbiz, and much more.