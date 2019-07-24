Dubai: Telecom operator du said on Wednesday it expected its revenues to continue to decline in the second half of 2019, having already dropped by 5.3 per cent year-on-year in the first half of this year.

Osman Sultan, chief executive officer of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (also known as du), said the company is facing challenges mainly from consumers of its pre-paid voice services.

“We know that the revenues that we get from international calls are not at all the same and they have been constantly declining for years,” he told reporters during a call to discuss earnings.

He said du needs to find alternative sources of revenue to make up for the decline from pre-paid services, adding that the company is looking at better monetisation of data usage.

“I know that when we say monetization of data, people imagine we’re going to charge more but it’s what I call the move for more. We want to give a lot more and in exchange get a little bit more on the revenues but on a recurring way,” Sultan said.