Dubai: Emirati multinational logistics provider DP World and Danish shipping enterprise A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) have entered into a long-term partnership at the Jebel Ali Port, the Dubai company announced Thursday.
The partnership between the two logistics providers aims to improve operational efficiencies, enhance customer service, and improve work on decarbonising their services.
“The long-term strategic partnership will support Maersk’s customers and implement new processes to improve quayside productivity,” DP World said. All this will lead to faster gate turnaround times at Jebel Ali Port and reduced bunker fuel consumption.
The partnership will also allow Maersk’s customers to benefit from real-time information relayed by DP World to plan their supply chains better and ultimately cut their carbon emissions.
Moreover, Maersk will deploy two solutions for customers moving their cargo through Jebel Ali -- Maersk Accelerate, a fast-tracking service through priority cargo handling, and Maersk Flex Hub, a cargo storage solution, explained DP World.
Shahab Al Jassmi, Vice President of Ports and Terminals, DP World UAE, said: “Jebel Ali’s success has been built on progressive collaboration with partners such as Maersk, enabling us to combine our operational efficiencies and expertise to ensure we deliver the best end-to-end solutions to our customers.”
“This collaboration with Maersk sits alongside our commitment to cutting our global CO2 emissions by nearly 700,000 tonnes over the next five years, in part by terminal vehicle electrification, sourcing renewable energy and increasing low carbon fuel use,” Al Jassmi added.
“We have now extended our partnership with DP World with a clear focus on improving service delivery to our customers while reducing the carbon footprint through our operations together”, said Mads Skov-Hansen, Head of Ocean Customer Logistics, Maersk West and Central Asia.
Both companies are committed to becoming carbon-neutral enterprises and achieving net zero emissions by 2040-2050.