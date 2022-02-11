Dubai: DP World will invest 1 million euros in two finalists of the ‘Earthshot Prize,’ an award set up by Prince William and the Royal Foundation. Last year, DP World together with Expo 2020 Dubai became a global alliance founding partner of the Earthshot Prize.

It was at an event that Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, announced the investment in the Earthshot Prize. The Revive our Oceans Earthshot Prize Winner, Bahamas-based Coral Vita, will receive 500,000 euros to develop a strategy for the deployment of large-scale reef restoration in the UAE, which will allow approaches to grow climate resilient corals up to 50 times faster than traditional methods.

Image Credit: Supplied

With these funds, they will begin collaborative work on reef restoration in the region, including scoping for the first commercial land-based coral farm for reef restoration in the Middle East. The other Revive our Oceans Prize Finalist, Australia’s Living Seawalls, was also awarded 500,000 euros from DP World. This investment will help scale their work creating panels that mimic natural habitats like rock pools and mangrove roots, which are fitted to coastal sea defences to return marine life to coastal shorelines.

DP World’s commitment will fund the design and installation of the largest living seawall on the planet adapted to support the native marine life of the UAE and wider region.

"We have reason to hope, our future is not yet set, and while the task ahead is great, we still have the ability to repair our planet, and create a better world,” said Prince William. “The Earthshot mission is more than just a prize. It’s a global team effort to spark urgent optimism and game-changing innovation to transform our future. I’m inviting all of you to join the Earthshot team and support our Finalists - the eco-innovators - to take their solutions to scale."

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan said: "The future is these Finalists-and so many like them around the world. They remind us that human ingenuity is the ultimate renewable resource. Every sector has a role to play- public, private, philanthropic. And the bottom line could not be clearer: If we work together, everybody wins."

Zero emissions

DP World’s Sulayem said: "Our business is connected to the oceans and their protection is an important priority across all our operations as part of our sustainable business commitments evidenced by our target of net zero carbon emissions by 2040."