Dubai: DP World has handled 17.7 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its global portfolio of container terminals during Q3 2019, with gross container volumes growing by 1.1 per cent year-on-year on a like-for-like basis.

On a nine-month basis, like-for-like gross container volumes grew by 0.7 per cent year-on-a year to 53.5 million TEU, said a press release issued by DP World on Tuesday.

Jebel Ali (UAE) handled 3.6 million TEU in Q3 019, down -1.0 per cent year-on-year, as volumes stabilised following a shift of low-margin cargo. Growth in Asia and India remains robust with strong growth in ATI (Philippines), Qingdao (China). Growth in India has been driven by Cochin, Mundra and NSIGT (Mumbai).

Decline in reported volumes in Asia Pacific & Indian Subcontinent is due to discontinued operations in Surabaya (Indonesia) and Tianjin (China).