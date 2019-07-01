It manages 117 vessels and has presence in Caspian Sea, Middle East and Africa routes

Jebel Ali terminal; DP World has implemented innovate solutions to improve its back-office functions Image Credit: Courtesy DP World

Staff Report

Dubai: DP World has picked up full ownership of UAE-based Topaz Energy and Marine Ltd. in a $1.079 billion deal. The latter manages a fleet of 117 vessels servicing clients in the energy industry, with its core operations being in the Caspian Sea, the Middle East and North Africa territory, and West Africa.

Topaz’s clientele includes BP, Chevron, Dragon Oil, Dubai Petroleum, ExxonMobil and Tengizchevroil. DP acquired the vessel operator from Renaissance Services SAOG and Standard Chartered Private Equity/Affirma Capital.

“In recent years, we have been investing selectively in the marine logistics sector in companies with high revenue visibility, consistent track record and strong customer relationships,” said Sultan Ahmad Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World. “This latest acquisition complements the operations of our P & O Maritime Services (POMS) business, which maintains over 300 vessels globally.”

Topaz’s strengths are particularly evident in movements across the Caspian Sea, which is the largest inland body of water in the world and a strategic oil basin. “Long-term contracts and high barriers to entry characterise the basin, which holds approximately 6 per cent of global oil reserves,” DP World said in a statement.