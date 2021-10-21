Dubai: DP World, the leading provider of smart supply chain solutions, Thursday announced the launch of its new digital logistics platform, CARGOES Logistics.
The platform provides customers with a single-window solution enabling seamless, safe, secure, and efficient movement of their cargo.
With CARGOES Logistics, customers can choose from multimodal logistics options, ship freight by sea, road, and/or rail, get instant quotes, swift booking confirmation and multiple secure payment options in three simple steps – Search, Choose & Book. It will offer easy and swift cargo booking from origin to destination. The first phase of launch will immediately offer customers access to book cargo from UAE to India as well as India to multiple destinations across the Middle East, Subcontinent, Southeast Asia, the Far East and North Africa.
CARGOES Logistics aims to address complexities and inefficiencies that exist in global supply chains including multiple handovers, inefficient tracking and limited visibility of a shipment across the supply chain.
Real time tracking
The new digital platform will enhance transparency by providing deep tracking of cargo with real time insights, end to end visibility & predictability, an all-inclusive price with no hidden charges and highly efficient end to end digital experience backed by DP World’s extensive network of integrated logistics assets and best-in-class service levels. It will facilitate ease of doing business, boost reliability & flexibility and provide seamless experience to customers for all their logistics needs.
“This announcement is a testament of our commitment towards enabling smart logistics globally. With CARGOES Logistics, our aim is to build and offer highly efficient, seamless and end-to-end transparent supply chains,” said Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD, Subcontinent, DP World.
The new digital solution will simplify the container shipping experience providing visibility across all modes of transportation through smart enablement of IOT based solutions.
“Demand for digital solutions has never been higher and will only keep growing. We are leveraging technology to create value for our customers and help drive growth. CARGOES Logistics by DP World is part of the broader CARGOES software suite of products,” said Pradeep Desai, Chief Technology Officer, DP World.