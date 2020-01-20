DUBAI: DP World Ltd. sees growth opportunities in Africa and India, according to Chief Executive Officer Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.
“I’m very bullish about Africa,” bin Sulayem said in a Bloomberg TV interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Look at Egypt, for example. With good policies, with sound policies. There is growth. That mirrors our expansion.”
The Dubai-based ports operator doubled its capacity at Egypt’s Sokhna port and opened a dry port that will allow Rwanda to become a hub for cargo, he said.
When asked about recent tensions in the Middle East, he said: “It’s not something permanent. It’s something that happens, and everybody gets excited, but people move on.”