Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem points to Egypt as example of growth

DUBAI: DP World Ltd. sees growth opportunities in Africa and India, according to Chief Executive Officer Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

“I’m very bullish about Africa,” bin Sulayem said in a Bloomberg TV interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “Look at Egypt, for example. With good policies, with sound policies. There is growth. That mirrors our expansion.”

The Dubai-based ports operator doubled its capacity at Egypt’s Sokhna port and opened a dry port that will allow Rwanda to become a hub for cargo, he said.