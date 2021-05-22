Abdulla Bin Damithan has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region and Jafza. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: DP World will turn a new page with a transition in management in the UAE. Abdulla Bin Damithan has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of DP World, UAE Region and Jafza.

He takes the reins from Mohammed Al Muallem, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President of DP World.

During his 20-year long career at DP World, Abdulla Bin Damithan has held leadership positions with increasing responsibilities, the most recent being Chief Commercial Officer for the UAE Region. As an accomplished leader in the maritime and logistics sector, he has led different aspects of the business to commercial success. This includes Ports & Terminals, Parks & Zones and Trade Enablement solutions.

“DP World has been integral to Dubai’s economic success story, contributing more than a third of gross domestic product. Jebel Ali Port and Jafza account for nearly a quarter of all foreign direct investment into Dubai, and support 135,000 jobs. I am confident that the leadership of Abdulla Bin Damithan will take DP World, UAE Region to the next level of growth. I would like to thank Mohammed Al Muallem for his pioneering work and look forward to continuing to work with him closely," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World.

Having served the company for over 38 years, Mohammed Al Muallem is known for his passion for the business and immense knowledge that has proved invaluable to the success of DP World. Following his promotion to Executive Vice President, he will work closely with the Chairman of DP World providing executive leadership to the company globally. He will also be responsible for DP World’s marine-based assets in the UAE, including Dubai Drydocks World, Dubai Maritime City (DMC) and P&O Marinas.