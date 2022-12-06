Dubai free zone DMCC announced the opening of DMCC Lounge in Almas Tower in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) district, on Tuesday.
The lounge offers a unique collection of specialty tea and coffee from around the world, all roasted and blended in the DMCC Coffee and Tea Centres.
Open to the general public, the lounge serves as a hub that brings the Almas Tower and JLT communities together. A range of special activities will be held during December 6-8 to inaugurate the lounge. Activities will include rare coffee and tea tastings, coffee cupping and brewing masterclasses.
The DMCC Tea and Coffee Centres are purpose-built facilities with world-class processing capabilities and business services that facilitate trade. Both facilities have become home to growing communities of producers, traders, and entrepreneurs across all elements of the tea and coffee value chains. The DMCC Lounge will serve as a hub that allows people to experience the different flavours that the centres bring from across the world.