Dubai: Dubai’s DMCC has opened a representative office in Mumbai, India’s financial capital, it was announced on Monday.
The office, opened in partnership with business services firm PP Shah and Associates, will further boost the relationship between the UAE and India in support of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed last year.
The office was inaugurated as the DMCC concluded its Made For Trade Live trade roadshow last week in India. Throughout the roadshow, which covered the Indian cities of Mumbai, Surat and Jaipur, DMCC highlighted Dubai as a platform for Indian companies to expand internationally.
The representative office will provide a one-stop solution for Indian businesses looking to expand through Dubai and help them establish a presence in DMCC.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said: “Bilateral trade between UAE and India has reached historical levels, increasing by 14 per cent to hit $76.9 billion in the 11 months after the implementation of CEPA. With over 3,700 Indian businesses in our free zone, DMCC has been fundamental in facilitating bilateral trade and investment between the UAE and India. Opening a representative office in Mumbai is the next pivotal step in this relationship’s evolution, demonstrating our deep commitment to business in India and across the subcontinent.”
Held in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the roadshow saw senior DMCC executives address 500 Indian government bodies and business leaders from a range of sectors. Conversations focused on Dubai’s unique, business-friendly environment and the host of benefits of setting up in DMCC.