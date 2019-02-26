The Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC) has been established in answer to a call from the maritime cluster in the region for specialised alternative dispute resolution (ADR) services closer to home. To answer the call, an Emiri Decree issued in 2016 formally established EMAC, which is run by a highly skilled secretariat and overseen by 14 board of trustees.
An integral part of the maritime cluster, EMAC is the only maritime arbitration centre in the Middle East that offers an array of ADR mechanisms for the entire maritime, offshore oil and gas as well as logistics’ sectors.
While maritime is divided into multiple sub-sectors, the EMAC panel of arbitrators, mediators and experts are world-renowned, spanning experience from offshore energy through to luxury vessel construction, charters as well as sale and purchase agreements, to name a few.
Disputes in the leisure maritime industry are often very complex and require a certain sophistication in skill and experience to facilitate dispute management and this is where EMAC is uniquely positioned in its ADR offering. EMAC’s hybrid arbitration services have been designed to offer fast-track arbitration or mediation for smaller claims, which is suitable for the leisure maritime sector and the traditional arbitration institutional support for larger claims, all at the choice of the disputing parties.
EMAC’s default arbitration seat is the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) for common law procedures in Dubai, again at the disputing parties’ discretion. Either way, EMAC offers confidential, secure and state-of-the-art facilities in the heart of DIFC for ease of dispute management.
Arbitration and mediation registration and administration fees at EMAC are kept low, therein ensuring the highest value in support without breaking the bank.
It is clear that EMAC understands the inner workings of the industry and is ready, willing and able to provide arbitration and mediation support at international standards.