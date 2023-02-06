The longest standing citizenship by investment offering of the twin-island federation of St Kitts and Nevis has entered a new era with a bold strategy that benefits both international investors and citizens who want to see the nation flourish.

In their latest webinar in partnership with Gulf News , the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, the country’s recently appointed Head of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, Michael Martin and Micha Emmett, Chief Executive of CS Global Partners, a leading investment migration advisory firm, took delegates on a journey of why the St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment product is for the smart and sustainable-minded investor.

Having recently introduced changes aimed at enhancing the citizenship by investment programme, St Kitts and Nevis has added a new layer of integrity to its programme to truly accelerate the country’s economic diversification, empower and prosper local citizens while creating an enriching base for investors.

Opening the webinar, Prime Minister Drew said, “For nearly 40 years, St Kitts and Nevis has been a pioneer of the global investor immigration industry, our citizenship by investment programme remains a favourite and trusted option for international investors.

“We have made the bold and innovative decisions needed to strengthen the legislative and administrative structures of the programme. The new phase of our citizenship programme will be a sustainable model filled with integrity, transparency, and accountability.”

After careful review, consideration and consultation, Martin added, “Last year, the government of St Kitts and Nevis took concrete steps to update and enhance certain aspects of the citizenship by investment programme to ensure that it continues to meet the needs of a discerning investment-minded person looking for an enriching base for their families and business.”

The programme is underpinned by three fundamental principles that have guided the administration’s decision making with respect to the evolved version of the twin-island’s citizenship by investment programme – sustainability, good governance and pragmatism.

The government is on a drive to ensure that the citizenship by investment programme is mutually beneficial for all stakeholders including local citizens, developers, investors, local service providers and international marketing agents.

“This exciting programme offers a plethora of benefits that give investors a sense of stability and security,” said Emmett from CS Global..

In the webinar, it was also highlighted how investors can gain second citizenship in St Kitts and Nevis in as little as 60 days through its Sustainable Growth Fund - the quickest and easiest route to dual citizenship. From 1 January to 30 June 2023, for a limited time offer, a main applicant, following stringent background checks, can make a minimum investment of $125,000 to the Fund and receive approval in principle within 60 days of submission of application.

St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment programme stands as the oldest and one of the most trusted programmes of its kind. Since 1984, it has allowed investors and their families to legally obtain citizenship of one of the Caribbean’s most idyllic locations.

The updated St Kitts and Nevis citizenship by investment programme builds on nearly four decades of experience and sets a bold new tone for the industry. Based on a sustainable model filled with integrity, transparency and accountability, St Kitts and Nevis is once again leading the way for the investment immigration industry.