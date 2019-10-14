DIFC comes in at eighth position on Global Financial Centres Index

Dubai: The governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) rang the market opening bell of the Nasdaq Dubai on Monday to mark the Centre’s rise to the top 10 in the Global Financial Centres Index.

DIFC came in at eighth position on the index, and was the only financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia region to have a place in the top 10 rankings of the index.

The recent ranking recognised DIFC within the five major areas of the index, including business environment, human capital, infrastructure, financial sector development, and reputation.

“The financial sector is a cornerstone for the UAE’s rapidly expanding economy, and the DIFC is magnet for international trade and investment,” said Essa Kazim, governor of DIFC.