Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today approved the Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041, with a budget of Dh74.5 billion.
Chairing the council’s meeting at the DP World Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, he praised the Government of Dubai’s achievements in 2021, which contributed to further strengthening the city’s position as a leading global destination that is able to create various opportunities and nurture success.
Sheikh Hamdan said that 2022 will be a transformative year that will see the Government of Dubai achieving new milestones. “We continue to draw inspiration from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading destination for investors, entrepreneurs and visitors,” he said.
The strategy, which seeks to encourage innovation in waste management, recycling and energy conversion, complements a range of projects adopted by The Executive Council of Dubai in the areas of sustainability, environmental conservation, quality of life development and building a sustainable future.
Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the private sector’s role as a key strategic partner in Dubai’s efforts to become a sustainable city. The private sector’s direct contribution to the Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2021-2041 budget amounts to Dh70.5 billion, Sheikh Hamdan noted.
The strategy seeks to implement long-term projects over the next 20 years by providing practical solutions to environmental challenges in line with the environmental objectives outlined in the government’s agenda. It also aims to enhance efforts to enrich all vital areas and sectors.
Sheikh Hamdan praised the various efforts that contributed to significant economic growth across various key sectors in Dubai during the first nine months of 2021. The emirate’s GDP growth rate reached 6.3 per cent, driven by a qualitative jump in the second quarter, which recorded a growth of 17.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2020. This growth reflects Dubai’s successful strategy in dealing with the pandemic and underscores the pivotal role of trade in enhancing economic performance.
During the meeting, The Executive Council of Dubai also approved the 2022 agenda, which includes comprehensive development projects and initiatives that focus on diversifying sources of investment, increasing investments in modern technology, and focusing on the knowledge-based economy. The agenda also focuses on urban planning and infrastructure, which contributes to enhancing Dubai’s attractiveness as a tourism and investment destination.