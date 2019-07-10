Dubai: The Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) launched on Wednesday the Dubai Sustainable Finance Working Group.

The group aims to coordinate efforts to create the most sustainable financial hub in the region, as part of the UAE’s Sustainable Development Goals 2030. It held its first meeting at the DFM premises to discuss an action plan that will focus on combining Dubai’s finance sector’s initiatives to create a sustainable financial hub in the region particularly in the areas of environment, social and governance integration.

This will include having green financial instruments and encouraging responsible investment.

The group will convene periodically to address developments and discuss initiatives to promote best practices of environment, social and governance in the financial sector. It will focus on four key pillars including responsible business operations, responsible investing, growing sustainable finance and diversity and inclusion.