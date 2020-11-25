Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced on Wedndesday that Utico FZC is the preferred bidder to build and operate the 120 million gallons per day, (MIGD), Hassyan Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant, under the independent water producer (IWP) model.
DEWA has achieved a new world record, for the lowest levelised water tariff of $0.277 per cubic metre. This is DEWA’s first IWP project. DEWA released the tender for the project in October 2019 and issued a re-tender in May 2020. The SWRO project is expected to commence production in 2024.
“We have a clear direction for the energy sector in Dubai with a priority to use clean energy in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. We are building water production plants based on Reverse Osmosis, RO, which requires less energy than Multi-Stage Flash distillation, MSF, plants, making it a more sustainable choice for water desalination. By 2030, DEWA aims to produce 100 percent of desalinated water by a mix of clean energy and waste heat,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA.
“The project is part of DEWA’s strategy to increase the water desalination capacity in Dubai to 750 MIGD, from 470 MIGD at present. We ensure the continuation of the 100 per cent availability of DEWA’s services according to the highest levels of availability, reliability, and efficiency thanks to our state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced technologies,” said Al Tayer.