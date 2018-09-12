Dubai: To support the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa), is promoting cooperation with international universities and research centres to learn about the latest research and developments in renewable energy, water, automation, AI and accelerators. The UAE’s future services, sectors and infrastructure will use AI technologies and tools.

To achieve this, Dewa has formed a strategic partnership with Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR Lab). It is the first public utility in the world to do so. The partnership is part of Dewa’s continuous cooperation with the University of California, Berkeley.