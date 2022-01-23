Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) inaugurated 16 new substations in 2021. These include fourteen 132kV stations with a conversion capacity of 2,100 megavolt amperes and two 400kV stations with a conversion capacity of 4,000 megavolt amperes in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Al Quoz 2.
“Commissioning 16 substations in 2021 is part of DEWA’s efforts to increase the capacity, efficiency, and readiness of electricity transmission networks in Dubai,” SAID Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA. “This is part of our efforts to promote digital transformation in all our operations and services.”
The total value of DEWA’s investments in existing and completed electricity transmission projects in 2021 reached Dh9.5 billion. This included Dh2 billion for key 400 kV transmission projects and Dh7.5 billion for 132 kV projects.
Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA, said that completing these substations required more than 25 million safe working hours. He noted that the total number of 132 kV substations has reached 321 stations with 33 under construction.