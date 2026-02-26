Dubai-based Yalla BB launches new app to simplify second-hand fashion in UAE

The launch aims to deliver a more streamlined, professional resale experience
Dubai-based startup Yalla BB has launched a new mobile application aimed at simplifying how people buy and sell second-hand fashion in the UAE, offering a more structured and trusted approach to resale in a market that continues to grow in popularity.
Built in Dubai, Yalla BB is a social recommerce platform designed to modernise second-hand fashion, starting with the UAE. The newly launched app allows users to list, browse, and purchase second-hand fashion items within a single environment, addressing common challenges such as fragmented supply, lack of trust, and the time required to sell items online.
Second-hand fashion has gained momentum in the UAE, particularly for designer and higher-value items. However, much of the market remains informal and unstructured. Buyers often struggle to find relevant products, while sellers face friction when listing items, setting prices, and presenting products in a way that builds confidence. Yalla BB’s launch focuses on addressing these gaps with a more streamlined and professional resale experience.
Unlike traditional classified platforms, Yalla BB has been designed around personalised discovery and social interaction. The app helps users find relevant items more easily and enables sellers to reach interested buyers without relying solely on manual promotion. The current version provides core marketplace functionality, with plans to further enhance discovery and personalisation features over time.
Technology plays an important role in Yalla BB’s longer-term vision. The company plans to introduce AI-powered tools to assist with tasks such as listing support, pricing guidance, and product discovery, with the aim of reducing effort for sellers and helping buyers make more confident decisions. These features are expected to be introduced progressively as the platform develops.
For premium and luxury items, Yalla BB has also developed an end-to-end enablement approach to support selected sellers. This includes practical support such as photoshoots, pricing guidance, and help managing listings, allowing high-value sellers to sell items more easily while maintaining quality and consistency. This approach has also helped the company begin building relationships with influencers and premium sellers as part of its market entry strategy.
In addition to facilitating transactions, Yalla BB plans to offer promoted visibility options within the app, allowing sellers and brands to highlight selected products and improve discovery for targeted audiences.
Commenting on the launch, Muriel Espagnet, co-founder of Yalla BB, said: “We launched Yalla BB to make second-hand fashion easier and more trustworthy for people in the UAE. Today, buying and selling pre-owned items can be time-consuming and fragmented. Our goal is to offer a more structured experience, starting with the essentials and progressively introducing technology that supports both sellers and buyers.”
With its launch in the UAE, Yalla BB aims to progressively professionalise second-hand fashion, combining a trusted marketplace foundation with a clear product vision. Built in Dubai, the platform launches in the UAE with a roadmap designed for future expansion across the Middle East, reflecting shared consumer behaviors and growing demand for structured resale across the region.