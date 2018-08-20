DUBAI: The Dubai Department of Economic Development (DED) said on Monday it witnessed 24,489 transactions related to business licensing and registration in July.

According to data recorded on the ‘Business Map’ digital platform of DED’s Business Registration & Licensing (BRL) sector, 1,651 licenses were issued in addition to 12,532 license renewals and 2,175 initial approvals.

Among the total transactions, 3,128 were related to trade name reservation and 1,268 to commercial permits, DED said in a statement. Auto renewal transactions amounted to 5,918, instant licenses to 101, and 102 transactions were related e-trader licenses.

Bur Dubai accounted for the lion’s share with 798 of the licenses, Deira had 712, New Dubai 133 and Hatta eight.

Sector wise, construction accounted for 17.3 per cent of the new licenses, followed by community and personal services for 13.6 per cent, hotels for seven per cent, transport, storage and communications for 3.5 per cent, manufacturing 2.9 per cent, financial brokerage for 2.5 per cent, health, labour and education for 0.9 per cent, agriculture for 0.4 per cent and mining 0.1 per cent.

Indians, Pakistanis, Egyptians, Chinese, British, Saudis, Jordanians, Syrians and Kuwaitis comprised the top nine nationalities of customers during July, according to DED.