Dubai: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a decree to restructure the UAE central bank's board, and which will be chaired by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.
The Board of Directors will now have Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh as Vice-Chairman; Abdulhamid Mohammed Saeed as Governor; Younis Haji Al Khoori; Khalid Mohammed Salem Balama; Khalid Ahmad Humaid Al Tayer; and Dr. Ali Mohammed Bakheet Al Rumaithi.
Established under the Federal Law No. 10 of 1980 as a public institution, the central bank promotes financial and monetary stability, efficiency and resilience in the financial system, and the protection of consumers through effective supervision.