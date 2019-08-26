Rizwan-Sajan Founder and Chairman, Danube-Group Image Credit: Supplied

What are the expectations of the Indian business community from the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to the UAE?

Ties between India and the UAE have been on an upswing. Both countries have supported each other through thick and thin. We hope this visit will certainly open more doors for flourishing trade and investment flows, which will eventually help a brand like ours.

How has Danube helped change the real estate and home interiors sectors in the UAE?

Danube Group is known for its vast business verticals and each of its vertical offers something unique to its target. As a brand, we remain focused on two things, “what we deliver” and “when we deliver”, with detailed attention on the process rather than the result. Hence Danube has definitely changed the real estate and home interior sectors in the UAE by offering quality products at pocket-friendly prices and giving value for money.

Danube Properties came into existence with the launch of affordable housing in Dubai; after extensive research, careful planning with my team, combined with my own entrepreneurial acumen. All Danube Properties’ projects have enjoyed phenomenal success since their launch; the affordable prices and flexible payment plan offered, combined with the development’s convenient location and a wealth of ultra-modern facilities for 21st-century living, has proven very appealing to buyers. And Danube HOME is a one-stop home interior and solutions brand for any residential and commercial requirements of quality products at an affordable price.

Please share the group’s expansion plans for the region and long term plans if any for the Indian subcontinent?