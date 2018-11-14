However, 2017 net profit included one-off income arising from entitlement adjustments following a settlement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and interest on overdue receivables due from the KRG (Dh62 million). Excluding these one-off items, net profit was Dh149 million in the nine months of 2018 as compared to a net loss of Dh22 million in the same period last year. The company’s third quarter net profit was Dh61 million as against Dh375 million in the same period last year.