DUBAI. Dubai Airport Freezone Authority, Dafza, has signed a Memorandum of understanding with the Malaysian Penang International Halal Hub, PIHH, to establish a framework of cooperation between the two sides.

The agreement will provide the Halal Trade and Marketing Centre, HTMC, with a range of world-class services, supporting companies and businessmen locally, regionally and globally.

The MoU was signed during an official ceremony held at Dafza head office in Dubai, and attended by Nasser Al Madani, Assistant Director General at Dafza, and Dato’ Haji Abdul Halim Hussain, State Minister for Domestic and International Trade and PIHH Chairman, in addition to officials and employees from both sides.

The Halal Trade & Marketing Centre, which was launched in October 2018 by Dafza provides an integrated range of services across the Halal industry, supporting international companies and businessmen to access this fast-growing market. It also helps companies to better understand the main trends and opportunities in this market as well as the regulation, allowing for better decision making within operations.