D-Marin Dubai to operate Dubai Harbour’s marina, the largest yachting community hub in the Middle East with 1,100 berths, scheduled to open October 2020. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Harbour has announced that it has assigned D-Marin Dubai to operate Dubai Harbour’s marina, the first and largest yachting community hub in the Middle East with 1,100 berths, scheduled to open October 2020.

D-Marin Dubai, a joint venture between Meraas, Dubai Holding and D-Marin, was established at the end of 2018 to meet the growing demand for the development and management of marinas in the Gulf and Middle East regions and to create a regional maritime hub in Dubai. By managing 11 unique marinas in the lonian, Aegean and Adriatic seas, D-Marin has created one of the largest international chains of marinas in the Eastern Mediterranean, promoting recreational yachting and developing sustainable businesses encouraging local employment and growth within the economy.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Meraas and Dubai Holding, said: “We are proud to bring a one-of-its-kind, comprehensive marina management ecosystem to Dubai, providing the capacity to cater to yacht owners from around the world looking to drop anchor in the emirate”.

“Dubai Harbour will fortify the city’s status as a modern maritime hub, given the extensive range of capabilities it is set to offer on completion to a diverse clientele — from yacht owners to maritime businesses in need of a strategic logistics location.”