CZ Access is designed to fill the service gaps entrepreneurs and businesses experience while launching their business. CZ Access provides all Creative Zone clients with the extra benefit of getting a wide range of business and corporate services under one roof from its channel partners. As a valued client, they are eligible to avail its exclusive discounts and special packages. One’s visa, Emirates ID, medical, tax certificates and other such requirements are taken care of by Creative Zone’s concierge and the PRO team.
Renting an office space right away can be a considerable cost burden on fresh start-ups. Its co-working and meeting space at Downtown Dubai offers customised office space with all modern amenities and customer care tools that support a growing business. To give entrepreneurs better control over their company’s finances, it has its in-house tax and accounting services that assist with assurance, tax and accounting.
Its strategic partner network features global industry leaders such as Microsoft, Zoho, DHL, InsuranceMarket.ae, and Telr amongst many others.
Over and above all this, for customers seeking to enhance their knowledge and occupational skills, Creative Zone also offers preferential rates for Spencer Lodge’s Make It Happen University and E-business masterclass of Creative 971. MySyara, UAE’s first digital car service app, is also one of its associates who gives attractive discounts exclusively to Creative Zone clients.