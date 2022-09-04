Cyrus Mistry, a former Tata Sons chairman, was killed in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday.
According to police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.
Mistry had risen to become chairman of Tata Sons at the age of 44. Here are some interesting facts about him:
- Mistry was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, succeeding Ratan Tata
- He was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, head of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, a diversified conglomerate which had begun as a construction company started by Pallonji Mistry’s grandfather in the 19th century. Pallonji Mistry had passed away in June this year, aged 93. Shapoorji Pallonji Group was founded in 1865 and built luxury hotels, stadiums, palaces and factories across Asia, including the tower wing of the iconic Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai.
- Mistry, who was born in 1968, studied civil engineering from Imperial College, London and then acquired a master’s degree in management from London Business School.
- He entered the family business in 1991 and became the director of Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd.
- Cyrus Mistry took over his father’s place in the board of the Tata Group after his retirement in 2006. He became director of several Tata companies apart from handling his responsibilities at Shapoorji Pallonji Group.
- He became deputy chairman of the Tata group in 2011 and then became the chairman after Ratan Tata’s retirement in 212.
- Cyrus Mistry was the first non-Indian to lead Tata Group, as he held an Irish passport.
- Mistry’s mother Patsy Perin Dubash was born in Ireland.
- Aloo, one of Mistry’s two sisters, is married to Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata.
- Cyrus’s older brother, Shapoor Mistry, is chairman of the SP Group. The siblings in 2018 set up venture capital firm Mistry Ventures LLP.